POL sales fall 7pc to 5.97mln tns in July-Oct

KARACHI: Sales of petroleum, oil and lubricant (POL) products fell seven percent to 5.97 million tons in the first four months of the current fiscal year of 2019/20 as double-digit decline in diesel and furnace oil consumption dented the oil offtake across the board, official data showed on Monday.

High-speed diesel (HSD) and furnace oil (FO) sales dropped 15 percent and 17 percent, respectively, while motor spirit (MS) sales increased four percent in 4MFY20 (July-October 2020), Oil Companies Advisory Committee’s data showed. In 4MFY19, overall POL sales were recorded at 6.41 million tons. Analyst Al Zaidi at JS Global Capital said Pakistan State Oil (PSO) was the only oil marketing company (OMC) that registered a growth in sales across all major segments, with the largest growth of 11 percent seen in MS.

“It has been a turbulent year for Hascol (Hascol Petroleum Limited) as its market share fell from 13.5 percent in January 2019 to a low of 4.4 percent in July 2019,” Zaidi said. “However, the latest sales numbers suggest that the company may be ready to make a turnaround as it increased its market share from 4.7 percent in September 2019 to 7.6 percent in October.”

Shell Pakistan Limited managed to inch up its market share by 0.4 percentage points to 8.4 percent. PSO, Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) and other OMCs saw slight decline in market shares during October 2019. “The contribution of MS in total POL sales has increased from 16 percent in July 2013 to a massive 43 percent in October 2019,” Zaidi added.

“Conversely, the contribution of HSD has only managed to increase from 34 percent to 41 percent over the same period.”

POL sales in October 2019 clocked in at 1.6 million tons, down 3 percent compared with 1.65 million tons offtake recorded in the same month last year. On sequential basis, POL sales reflected a 9 percent increase against 1.47 million tons offtake recorded in September 2019.

“This was largely driven by a surge in retail fuel sales as MS sales increased 7 percent to 0.68 million tons, while a more significant increase of 21 percent was seen in HSD sales,” Zaidi said. FO sales saw a 14 percent decline as FO-based power generation contracted. In October 2019, Hascol posted a substantial increase of 77 percent in sales on the back of strong retail fuels, as MS sales more than doubled over the month to 0.06 million tons, while HSD sales surged 76 percent.

APL was the only oil marketing company to post sale contraction as its sales declined 8 percent in October 2019 on the back of 39 percent fall in FO sales. On a yearly basis, APL’s total sales declined 3 percent on the back of 10 percent decline in HSD sales, while MS sales grew 10 percent. Over the same period, FO sales shrank 19 percent.