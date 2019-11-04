close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2019

Two drug pushers held

National

GUJRANWALA: Wazirabad police have arrested two drug pushers. The police arrested Irfan, a notorious drug seller, red-handed from Jalpura while accused Riffatullah who was involved in theft cases was arrested from Arain Colony Wazirabad. The police also recovered 1,060 grams charas, cash and a stolen motorcycle from the accused persons.

