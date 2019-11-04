Former Depalpur bar president strangled

OKARA: A senior lawyer was strangled at his home here on Sunday.

Reportedly, Mian Amjad Wattoo advocate, former president of Depalpur Tehsil Bar Association and a cousin of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mian Moeen Khan Wattoo, was present at his home when five accused entered the house and attacked him with bricks. Later, they strangled him.

The accused also took away 25-tola gold jewellery and his car. They locked the house from outside and escaped. Police after registering a case have arrested one of the accused, Saadi, a servant of the deceased from Amli Moti village, and recovered the car of the advocate. The police claimed that other killers would be arrested soon.

SEVEN HELD WITH NARCOTICS: Police on Sunday arrested seven drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them.

The police arrested Ali Raza of Gogera with 250 grams charas, Muhammad Tariq of Piracha Mor with 15 litres liquor, Zakir Hussain with 20 litres liquor, Muhammad Shafiq with 400 grams charas, Shah Rukh of Haveli Lakha with 18 litres liquor, Mina Bibi with 280 grams charas, Ayesha alias Robina with 260 grams charas.

The police have registered separate cases.

BIKER HIT TO DEATH: A bike rider was hit to death by a speeding truck near Fatehpur village on Sunday.

Ramzan of Bahlak was coming to Gogera on a motorcycle when a truck hit him, killing him on the spot.