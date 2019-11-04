close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2019

Shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2019

LALAMUSA: : A villager was shot dead over a land dispute at Chechian village on Sunday. Reportedly, Bilal was shot dead while his companion Azmat sustained injuries when some armed persons opened fire at them over a land dispute in the limits of Sadar police. According to sources, an application has been lodged with the police against six accused persons.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan