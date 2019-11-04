tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: : A villager was shot dead over a land dispute at Chechian village on Sunday. Reportedly, Bilal was shot dead while his companion Azmat sustained injuries when some armed persons opened fire at them over a land dispute in the limits of Sadar police. According to sources, an application has been lodged with the police against six accused persons.
LALAMUSA: : A villager was shot dead over a land dispute at Chechian village on Sunday. Reportedly, Bilal was shot dead while his companion Azmat sustained injuries when some armed persons opened fire at them over a land dispute in the limits of Sadar police. According to sources, an application has been lodged with the police against six accused persons.