Nawaz’s ailment: Medical Board yet to ascertain cause of falling platelets

LAHORE: Special Medical Board is yet to ascertain the cause behind former premier Nawaz Sharif’s drop in platelets count, which is hampering improvement in health indicators. The Special Medical Board examined Nawaz on 14th day at the Services Hospital Sunday, evaluated his existing reports and took fresh samples for further clinical assessment. The sources close to the board informed that steroids were being administered in a very controlled amount. Ex-prime minister’s blood pressure had been controlled but sugar remains uncontrolled despite administering insulin to him. The platelets count vacillated between 43,000 to 45,000. The platelets count fell from 55,000 a couple of days ago to 38,000, which recovered to a slight extent Sunday. The specialists believed that the identification of the cause of falling platelets was critical for setting the course of treatment on the right track. The drop in platelets may result in blockage in arteries, heart attack and paralysis, they added. Ex-PM’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan, who is also a member of the Special Medical Board, observed that the cause behind the drop in platelets needs to be diagnosed and established without delay. Special Medical Board will meet again today (Monday) to decide the future course of treatment.