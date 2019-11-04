Doctors strike

JHANG: The strike of doctors of the DHQ Hospital on Sunday entered the fourth day against the Health CEO here.

During the inquiry into the death of seven newborns at the hospital, two more died. According to a press note of the Public Relations Department, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also took notice of the issue. PRO of DC Shakeel Ahmed confirmed that DC Tahir Wattoo held a meeting with senior doctors of the hospital and the matter would be resolved today. The complaints regarding the deaths of newborns and sexually harassment charges lodged by female doctors against the Health CEO are being inquired by a high-level inquiry committee, he said.