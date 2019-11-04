Sugarcane growers demand release of outstanding dues

JHANG: The Kisan Board Pakistan Punjab chapter on Sunday demanded PM Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar ensure payment of outstanding dues of millions of rupees of sugarcane growers stopped by the millers of Jhang and Chiniot districts.

Kisan Board Pakistan Punjab chapter president Safdar Naul told in a news conference that the sugar mill had to pay their outstanding dues worth millions of rupees.