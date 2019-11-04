close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2019

Kaira warns govt

National

LAHORE: PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has warned the government of staging a sit-in if it doesn’t stop using negative tactics against political rivals. In a statement on Sunday, Kaira alleged the rulers were constantly lying to the nation by claiming that the opposition had not pointed out anything regarding rigging in the last elections. He said the govt formed a parliamentary committee when the opposition raised the issue in 35 constituencies. He, however, claimed that no meeting of the committee had been summoned so far.

