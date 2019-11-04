close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2019

Alvi visits Qureshi’s house

National

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi visited the residence of the late Syed Ashiq Hussein Qureshi and offered condolences to his family on his death. The President expressed profound grief over the death of Ashiq Qureshi and offered Fateha for him. Ashiq Qureshi was cousin of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

