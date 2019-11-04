close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
November 4, 2019

PN helps cyclone victims

National

ISLAMABAD: In line to help rehabilitate affectees of sea cyclonic storm, Kyarr, rations and daily use items were distributed by the Pakistan Navy in suburb areas of Keti Bandar, Thatta district of Sindh. According to a Pakistan Navy press release issued here on Sunday, teams carrying truckloads of ration besides basic necessities, reached the affected sites of Goths Thakar Kario, Hajamoro and Goth Faqirani of Tehsil Keti Bandar and distributed the articles among families affected by the cyclonic storm. The Pakistan Navy medical teams also accompanied the relief teams for provision of basic medical assistance to locals of the affected areas.

