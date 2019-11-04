close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2019

Traders’ protest causes traffic jam

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2019

LAHORE: Ichhra traders staged a protest demonstration Sunday against the police for not taking action against extortionists. They blocked Ferozepur Road from Ichhra to Shama, burnt tyres and shouted slogans against the police. Traffic police diverted the traffic from Muslim Town Morr and the entry of Muslim Town flyover. However, big traffic mess was witnessed on Ferozepur Road near Ichhra as hundreds of motorists remained stuck in traffic jam for many hours.

