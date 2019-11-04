Features distinguishing Azadi March from 2014 sit-ins

ISLAMABAD: The Azadi March congregation in H-9 Sector is starkly distinct from the 2014 sit-ins and other protests held in recent years in several aspects.

One, it is a highly dedicated, committed, motivated, disciplined and thoroughly religious minded crowd. They are fearless and can’t be intimidated by any amount of threats. There is hardly anyone present in the crowd, who doesn’t keep beard or is without the prayer cap. Now female can be seen in the event as against other ordinary political or protest events.

Two, it is a mammoth crowd, scattered over a sprawling area. The venue is too long and less wide. It is not a proper ground or stadium for such occasion. So, the crowd is spread all over the place. All estimates, including those done by secret agencies and the harsh detractors of Jamiat Ulema-e- Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman speak of a colossal turnout, not seen in Pakistan in the protests over the past several years.

The sit-ins organised by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) in 2014 were too scant compared to the present one. Allama Tahirul Qadri’s numbers had surpassed Imran Khan’s tally of supporters from day one. They had a small compact space in D Chowk, which they had occupied, where the sponsors projected through hi-tech the attendance as a huge mass, never unheard of in Pakistan’s history. Now, the agitators have an expansive portion of the Kashmir Highway and its adjoining areas to use.

Three, the participants of the current demonstration remain glued to the ground around the clock, a Sunday afternoon visit to the venue by this correspondent disclosed. The PAT followers had remained camped where their leader had led them. They had come other cities mostly Lahore. The part of the D Chowk in the use of the PTI was totally deserted during the daytime and varying number of people used to come at night to be at the show which looked more like a carnival, entertained by music.

Except for the first few days of the protest, there was hardly any crowd present during the daytime in the PTI pandal. At times, Imran Khan had addressed only empty chairs, and his speeches were also shown live on 24/7 TV channels.

The Azadi March participants have also come from different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab. The KP contribution surpasses all regions. During the day, some protesters visit the nearby markets especially Karachi Company Markaz to purchase essential items. They also engage in different sports activities like football, cricket etc. Four, as one visited the site, there were complaints voiced by the speakers, who were addressing the gathering at the time, of blackout or negligible coverage by the TV channels. They denounced the censorship and demanded it be dispensed with forthwith. Never before had any protest been given such unprecedented TV coverage as the 2014 sit-ins earned. Every channel used to wait for Imran Khan’s daily address for months. His speeches were broadcast without any editing or use of the delaying mechanism about which the media regulator now keeps reminding the channels every now and then.

The fifth distinctive feature of the Azadi March is that almost every participant has brought with him essential items of daily use, which means that all of them have come here not for one day. Most groups have their own makeshift tents, mats etc. A similar or more elaborate arrangement had been made by the PAT activists five years back. A few of them had also brought their families, including women and minor children to the protest. As against them, most PTI workers had not put any such arrangement in place.

Several females and men had wept when the PAT had been ordered by Qadri to leave the place without realisation of the dream they had been fed by him. Some of them had even criticised him for wrapping up the aimless agitation.

A similar scenario may emerge even now because the JUI-F activists have no doubt that they would get their demand--Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation--met before ending their agitation. It would be a great challenge for Fazlur Rehman to assuage them if he asked them to disperse without accomplishing for what they have come here in hordes.

Six, the Azadi March participants are relaxed, in no hurry and are prepared to stay longer. Since they don’t have too many requirements for being used to a simple life, they are tough enough to go through the conditions like sleeping in the open they are faced with. Yet another distinguishing characteristic of the Azadi March is that they have been absolutely peaceful thus far contrary to what worst was experienced in 2014 when even key national installations were rampaged and violence frequently crept in.

It was a good sight to see the JUI-F activists sweeping the venue and removing the rubbish. They ensured cleanliness. Such protests always leave tons of stinking refuse behind polluting the environment. Besides, the basic facilities are also damaged.

The Ansarul Islam workers were polite and made best arrangements, including the manning of the walk through gates for security checks. Not only the speakers but the activists used temperate language.

The poor vendors are amply meeting the needs of the Azadi March participants by setting up stalls there. Besides eatables and other items, selfie sticks and masks were in great demand.