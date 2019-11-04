PML-N to evolve future strategy on Azadi March today

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has convened a crucial meeting today (Monday) for evolving a future strategy on Azadi March. The participants of the meeting will discuss ongoing political situation of the country and options for Opposition parties in the post-Azadi March scenario. In the backdrop of JUI-F chief’s demand about resignation of the prime minister, the PML-N will mull political strategy. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman earlier gave prime minister two days ultimatum to step down, failing which the protesters may march on to the PM House. It may be noted that the PML-N and the PPP are still uncertain on attending Azadi sit-in. On the other hand, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has called a meeting of his party’s central executive committee that will focus on Fazl’s demands after the ultimatum ends. The meeting will be attended by Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanvir, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and other senior party leaders.

Meanwhile, PML-N Punjab has strongly criticised what it called government failure in controlling severe locust attack on crops in South Punjab. Party’s provincial secretary general Sardar Awais Leghari claimed that crops on thousands of acres have been destroyed by large swarms of locust. He demanded the government to take immediate action for controlling this menace. Meanwhile, bread (tandoori roti) makers have threatened to join Opposition’s march if the government failed in curbing price hike of wheat and its products.