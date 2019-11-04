New Zealand level England T20 series

WELLINGTON: The safe hands of Colin de Grandhomme proved crucial as New Zealand drew level with England 1-1 in their Twenty20 international series in Wellington on Sunday.

While de Grandhomme was pouching all four skied balls that went his way, England were left to rue an uncomfortable day in the field with six spilled chances including three by James Vince. New Zealand, who suffered a seven-wicket loss in the first match on Friday, were sent in to bat first and made their most of the errant fielding to post 176 for eight.

Martin Guptill at the top of the innings clouted 41 off 28 deliveries, while Jimmy Neesham belted 42 off 22, including four sixes, before he was removed on the final ball of the innings.De Grandhomme also pushed the pace, facing only 12 balls for a whirlwind 28.

England in reply looked comfortable at 91 for four in the 11th over before New Zealand removed the remaining six wickets to end the innings with a ball to spare.Mitchell Santner claimed three for 25 while Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi took two wickets apiece. England captain Eoin Morgan said it was easy to analyse the reasons for the loss, and the issues were repairable.

After England lost Johnny Bairstow first ball, and Vince in the second over, Morgan (32) and Dawid Malan (39) set about rebuilding the innings.

New Zealand

M. Guptill c Vince b Rashid 41

C. Munro lbw b Curran 7

T. Seifert c Billings b Mahmood 16

C. de Grandhomme b Gregory 28

R. Taylor lbw Jordan 28

D. Mitchell c Jordan b Curran 5

J. Neesham c b Jordan 42

M. Santner c Brown b Jordan 0

T. Southee not out 4

Extras: (lb 3, w 2) 5

Total: (for 8 wickets, 20 overs) 176

Fall: 1-23 (Munro), 2-57 (Seifert), 3-85 (Guptill), 4-96 (de Grandhomme), 5-121 (Mitchell), 6-151 (Taylor), 7-151 (Santner), 8-176 (Neesham)

Bowling: Curran 4-0-22-2 (2w), Mahmood 4-0-46-1, Jordan 4-0-23-3, Brown 2-0-32-0, Rashid 4-0-40-1, Gregory 2-0-10-1

England

J. Bairstow c Mitchell b Southee 0

D. Malan c Guptill b Sodhi 39

J. Vince c Santner b Ferguson 1

Morgan c Grandhomme b Santner 32

Billings c Grandhomme b Sodhi 8

S. Curran c Grandhomme b Santner 9

Gregory c Grandhomme b Southee 15

C. Jordan c Guptill b Santner 36

A. Rashid b Mitchell 4

S. Mahmood c Southee b Ferguson 4

P. Brown not out 4

Extras: (lb 2, wd 1, nb 0) 3

Total: (for 10 wickets, 19.5 overs) 155

Fall: 1-0 (Bairstow), 2-3 (Vince), 3-40 (Morgan), 4-64 (Billings), 5-91 (Curran), 6-93 (Malan), 7-134 (Jordan), 8-144 (Gregory), 9-148 (Mahmood), 10-155 (Rashid)

Bowling: Southee 4-0-25-2, Ferguson 4-0-34-2, Santner 4-0-25-3, Neesham 2-0-23-0, Sodhi 4-0-37-2 (1w), Mitchell 1.5-0-9-1 Toss: England

Result: New Zealand won by

Series: 1-1Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL) and Shaun Haig (NZL)

TV Umpire: Ash Mehrotra (NZL) Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).