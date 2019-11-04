Death of runner Mongolian Groom casts pall on Breeders’ Cup

ARCADIA, United States: Mongolian Groom was fatally injured in the Breeders’ Cup Classic won by Vino Rosso on Saturday in a dismal end to the $28 million racing extravaganza at Santa Anita.

Thirty-seven horses have now died since December at Santa Anita, a grim tally that has sparked outrage, an investigation by law enforcement authorities and dire warnings about racing’s future from federal legislators.

Santa Anita owners the Stronach Group and Breeders’ Cup officials had hoped a raft of safety precautions would see the $28 million, 14-race slate go off without a hitch. And it almost did.

In the final race, Mongolian Groom, a 4-year-old gelding trained by Enebish Ganbat, was pulled up by jockey Abel Cedillo at the top of the stretch. As Cedillo dismounted attendants rushed over, putting up screens to shield the horse from view as he was loaded onto the equine ambulance with what proved to be a serious fracture to his lower left hind leg.

After x-rays and evaluation at the track veterinary hospital, a team of four vets “recommended humane euthanasia of Mongolian Groom,” a statement from Breeders’ Cup Limited said.At a track where anti-racing protesters greeted arriving spectators on Friday and Saturday, the death overshadowed Vino Rosso’s romp to victory in the $6 million Classic.