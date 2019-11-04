close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
AFP
November 4, 2019

Korda wins back-to-back title in Taiwan

Sports

AFP
November 4, 2019

TAIPEI: America’s Nelly Korda claimed back-to-back victory in the LPGA Taiwan Championship in a playoff against two players on Sunday to clinch her second win this year.

Korda, 21, successfully defended her title in the playoff against Australia’s Minjee Lee and Germany’s Caroline Masson after they all finished with an aggregate score of 18-under-par 270.

Korda had a three-shot lead over Lee, who was also runner-up to her last year, after the third round but struggled in the final day hitting five birdies and five bogeys to go into the playoff. It was “very dramatic, a little bit harder than I wanted it to be but I am happy I got it done... I was very nervous actually because it was my first playoff,” she said.

Korda claimed her maiden LPGA Tour victory at this event last year to join her elder sister Jessica as a winner on the circuit, extending a family sporting resume which also boasts a Grand Slam tennis title via father Petr.

