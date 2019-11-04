Four upsets in Lahore races

LAHORE: Four of the day’s six races including the Brutus Cup had upsets on the 10th day winter meeting of the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

When everyone was looking at Rain Bird to spread its wings over the racecourse, it was JF Thunder that thundered the cup race with an exotic win. Others that surprised the pundits included Khadim in race three, Double Action in race four, then the cup race, in which the horse on fluke was the winner and Yiger Jet, which was in for a place won the race.

The opening race of the day got the favourite Bet Off The Day making the winning spot with ease. Similarly Artgal was believed to win the place and it achieved the prediction while the third place went to Royal Runner contrary to the thoughts.

The second race of the day too had a favorite Double O Seven saddling up for the number one position. Like the opening race, the second place favourite Heart's Cry was heard all of the racecourse and Chan Punjabi’s fluke got it third spot.

In the third race, Khadim’s win came as a surprise. But the second place by Zoaq-e-Yakeen was by the book. However, Wahab Choice was an unexpected third.

In the fourth race, fluke was seen coming from Double Action and it turned out to be the top spot. But Big Foot took the stride big enough for a second place and User was third, which too was a surprise.

In the fifth race which was the Brutus Cup, JF Thunder came up to the win task with a thunder, Costa Rica as believed was second while Me Raqsam out of belief was third.In the sixth race, which was final of the day had Tiger Jet as the winner while Madhuri Dixit took the second spot and Salam-e-Dera was third.