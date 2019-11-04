FIP Ambassador’s Polo Cup for Diamond Paints

LAHORE: Diamond Paints claimed Gul Ahmed 104th FIP Ambassador’s Polo Cup 2019 with Polo in Pink event after defeating Adisseo 8-6 in the jam-packed final played here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Sunday.

Mir Huzaifa Ahmed was hero of the day as he fired in fantabulous five goals to guide Diamond Paints to an inspiring triumph while his teammates Mike Egan and Mir Shoaib Ahmed contributed with two and one goal respectively. From the losing side, although Atif Yar Tiwana played tremendous polo and smashed in all the six goals, yet his heroics couldn’t save his team from facing 6-8 defeat.

In the final match of the prestigious event, Diamond paints were off to flying start as their hero Mir Huzaifa converted two fantastic field goals to provide his side 2-0 lead. After that, an aggressive game approach was witnessed from Adisseo, as their in-form star Atif Tiwana displayed outstanding polo skills and hammered a hat-trick of goals to give his side 3-2 lead.

The second chukker saw Diamond Paints gaining back their momentum and banging in a brace through Mike Egan and Mir Shoaib Ahmed to take back 4-3 lead. An impressive equalizer was then converted by Atif Tiwana, which squared the things at 4-4. In the dying moments of the second chukker, Mir Huzaifa slammed in a field goal to give his side 5-4 edge.

The third chukker proved to be a game-changing chukker as it was fully dominated by Diamond Paints, who amused the spectators with their outstating polo skills and techniques and scored three back-to-back goals to take unassailable 8-4 lead. It was once again Mir Huzaifa, who converted a brace while Mike Egan struck one.

In the fourth and last chukker, Adisseo changed their game plan and launched a series of attack on Diamond Paints, which though helped them score two goals through their hero Atif Tiwana, yet it proved too little too late as when the final whistle was blown, Diamond Paints were enjoying 8-6 lead, thus emerged as title winners.

President Dr Arif Alvi graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners and position holders.

Other notables present on the occasion were Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, Organising Committee Chairman Ishaq Khan Khakwani, Co-Chairman Abdul Haye Mehta, committee members Azam Hayat Noon, Agha Murtaza, Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Usman Haye, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza, polo players, their families and a great number of polo lovers.