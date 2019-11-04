close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 4, 2019

THOUSANDS RALLY TO SUPPORT LEBANON PRESIDENT:

World

AFP
November 4, 2019

Thousands of backers of Lebanon’s embattled president rallied Sunday in a show of support, after more than two weeks of massive nationwide anti-graft protests that brought down the government. They paid tribute to President Michel Aoun outside the capital, ahead of another demonstration planned in Beirut to demand a complete overhaul of a political system deemed inefficient and corrupt. In the town of Baabda, supporters of the retired general turned head of state filled up a two-kilometre-long (one-mile-long) road leading to the presidential palace, an AFP correspondent said. Fans of the president waved large Lebanese flags and orange-coloured banners of the political party he founded, the Free Patriotic Movement, he said. “We are here, General.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World