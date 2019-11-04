THOUSANDS RALLY TO SUPPORT LEBANON PRESIDENT:

Thousands of backers of Lebanon’s embattled president rallied Sunday in a show of support, after more than two weeks of massive nationwide anti-graft protests that brought down the government. They paid tribute to President Michel Aoun outside the capital, ahead of another demonstration planned in Beirut to demand a complete overhaul of a political system deemed inefficient and corrupt. In the town of Baabda, supporters of the retired general turned head of state filled up a two-kilometre-long (one-mile-long) road leading to the presidential palace, an AFP correspondent said. Fans of the president waved large Lebanese flags and orange-coloured banners of the political party he founded, the Free Patriotic Movement, he said. “We are here, General.