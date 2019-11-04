Six wounded as knife attack caps day of Hong Kong political chaos

HONG KONG: A man went on a knife rampage in Hong Kong late Sunday leaving at least six people wounded, including a local pro-democracy politician who had his ear bitten off, capping another chaotic day of political unrest in the city.

Flashmob rallies erupted inside multiple shopping centers across the international finance hub over the afternoon, sparking frequent clashes with riot police. The violence was less sustained than Saturday when police and protesters fought hours of cat and mouse battles after thousands took the streets for an unsanctioned march. But the day ended with a knife attack taking place outside a shopping mall in Tai Koo Shing, a middle-class neighbourhood on the main island where protesters had gathered for much of the afternoon. Eye-witnesses told local media that a Mandarin-speaking man attacked people shortly after shouting pro-Beijing slogans. Live footage showed Andrew Chiu, a local pro-democracy councillor, had his ear bitten off after trying to subdue the attacker, while a second man was seen unconscious in a growing pool of blood as bystanders desperately tried to stem wounds to his back. The alleged assailant, wearing a grey t-shirt, was then beaten bloody by the crowd. Police told AFP that six people in total were wounded — four men and two women — and that three people were arrested, without detailing whether the alleged attacker was among those counted as injured. An eye-witness, who gave her surname Leung, told RTHK News that the man shouted in Mandarin — the language spoken on the Chinese mainland — before attacking her brother-in-law who argued with him.