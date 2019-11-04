Deadly attacks increase pressure on forces in Mali

BAMAKO: With more than 50 Malian soldiers killed over the past two days, the authorities seem powerless to stop the growing toll from jihadist attacks, even with the support of an international force in the region. Mali is one of the countries in the Sahel region of Africa that has been caught in the eye of the jihadist storm since 2012, along with Niger, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad. The latest attack was late on Saturday, when a roadside bomb claimed the lives of two more Malian soldiers, wounding six others, in the central region of Mopti, the army said in a tweet. That came just a day after the devastating jihadist raid on a military base at Indelimane, in the eastern Menaka region near the border with Niger, that killed 49 of their comrades. And a French soldier died in the same region Saturday after his armoured vehicle struck an improvised explosive device.