close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 4, 2019

El Salvador expels Venezuelan diplomats

World

AFP
November 4, 2019

SAN SALVADOR: El Salvador has ordered Venezuela’s diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours, in line with President Nayib Bukele’s position that the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro is illegitimate. More than 50 countries have switched their recognition to national assembly speaker Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate acting president. Before his election in June, Bukele said he would maintain a “distant” relationship with Caracas and close ties with the United States, which has demanded Maduro’s exit from power. “The government of El Salvador expels the diplomatic corps from the regime of Nicolas Maduro,” Bukele said in a statement posted his Twitter account late Saturday. US Ambassador Ronald Johnson reacted warmly to the decision.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World