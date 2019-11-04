El Salvador expels Venezuelan diplomats

SAN SALVADOR: El Salvador has ordered Venezuela’s diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours, in line with President Nayib Bukele’s position that the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro is illegitimate. More than 50 countries have switched their recognition to national assembly speaker Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate acting president. Before his election in June, Bukele said he would maintain a “distant” relationship with Caracas and close ties with the United States, which has demanded Maduro’s exit from power. “The government of El Salvador expels the diplomatic corps from the regime of Nicolas Maduro,” Bukele said in a statement posted his Twitter account late Saturday. US Ambassador Ronald Johnson reacted warmly to the decision.