The lives of journalists

Pakistan remains a dangerous place for journalists. What is worst is that there has been total impunity from punishment for those who have murdered journalists in the country. The numbers are terrible. At least 33 journalists have been murdered for doing their jobs during the last six years. In the last one year alone, seven journalists have been killed, which makes it one of the worst years for journalists on record. While journalists continue to operate in a far more censored environment than before, they continue to face threats for reporting on issues of public interest. What is worse is that the Pakistani state exhibits apathy to the situation. None of the 33 murdered journalists has received justice. The number is an indictment of the entire legal and judicial system, as well as the priorities of the government and law-enforcement agencies.

This is why the report issued by the Freedom Network is provocatively titled ‘100 percent impunity for killers, zero percent justice’. The details of the cases are even worse to read. Out of 32 FIRs registered, the police have only filed a charge-sheet in 20 cases, which is the same number of cases that went to trial. Trial was only completed in six cases. There was only one conviction, which was overturned on the appeal stage after the family of the murdered journalist gave up hope of justice. The performance of law enforcement has not improved. Out of seven journalist murders in this year, the police have filed a challan in four cases. Most of these cases seem already shut. This makes Pakistan among the worst countries for journalists. The risk continues to be higher for print journalists, with the higher number of print journalists killed in Khyber Pakthunkhwa. However, TV journalists have not escaped the threat, with nine journalists killed.

In terms of threats to journalists, almost half of the cases have been registered against unknown actors. The second biggest threat are terrorist groups, followed by political parties, religious groups, and state authorities. Police failures and incomplete trials have been part of the story, but in 75 percent of the cases, local authorities were informed of threats and asked for protection. However, despite early warnings, no support was provided either before or after the murder. There is little doubt that Pakistan’s journalists work at their own peril; this is not a state that protects them.