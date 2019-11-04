close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
AFP
November 4, 2019

33 hurt as bus overturns in France

World

AFP
November 4, 2019

LILLE, France: Thirty-three people were injured on Sunday, four seriously, when a bus travelling between Paris and London overturned in northern France while turning off a busy motorway, police said.

The Flixbus vehicle toppled on its side around midday (1100 GMT) as it took an exit from the A1 motorway, France’s busiest route, a police statement said.There were 33 people on board, of whom 29 sustained light injuries and four were seriously wounded. Some of the injured were foreign nationals.

The statement did not say whether the bus was bound for London or for Paris. Rescue teams from the police, fire brigade, and ambulance service rushed to the scene. The motorway exit has been closed, the statement said.

