Aramco heads for record setting market debut

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday the stock market debut of energy giant Aramco in what could be the world’s biggest IPO, underpinning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitions to overhaul the kingdom’s oil-reliant economy.

After years of delay, Aramco said it plans to sell an unspecified number of shares on the Riyadh stock exchange, calling it a “historic” milestone for the world’s most profitable company which pumps 10 per cent of the world’s oil. However, the state firm said there were no current plans for an international listing, indicating that the long-discussed goal for a second offering on a foreign bourse had been put aside.

The launch, which has been approved by regulators, forms the linchpin of Prince Mohammed’s ambitious plans to transform the petro-state, with tens of billions of dollars needed to fund megaprojects and new industries.

With analysts saying that Aramco could be valued at up to $1.7 trillion, the initial public offering (IPO) is potentially the world’s biggest, depending on how much of the company it decides to sell.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the history of the company and important progress towards delivering Saudi Vision 2030, the kingdom’s blueprint for sustained economic diversification and growth,” Aramco chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan said.

The final offer price and the number of shares to be sold “will be determined at the end of the book-building period,” said the firm headquartered in the eastern city of Dhahran.