Opposition parties to devise future strategy today: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: As two-day ultimatum to the Prime Minister to step down ended, Maulana Fazlur Rehman told the participants of Azadi March late on Sunday they would devise a future strategy with the consultation of all the opposition parties on Monday (today).

Addressing the Azadi March participants, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief said they had plan B and C and vowed to continue struggle for achieving their goals. He asked the participants there was no need to go to D-Chowk and urged them to repose confidence in only their leadership and never pay heed to rumours.

He said they were being asked to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the parliamentary committee to probe rigging in the General Election 2018. However, unfortunately, the parliamentary panel had failed to convene its single meeting, he added.

Coming hard on the ECP, he said the ECP could not decide the foreign funding case against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the last five years. “We believe in the supremacy of the Constitution. Everyone should give respect to the vote of people in letter and spirit,” he stressed.

Maulana Fazl said they did not want to make institutions controversial. Conspiracies were being hatched against religious seminaries but such elements would not succeed in their nefarious designs, he added. He said no one could dare to amend or remove Islamic sections from the Constitution.