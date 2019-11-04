Shujaat, Pervaiz urge Fazl to opt for dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi telephoned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday and urged him to opt for dialogue to sort out his issues with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Elahi, who is also a member of the government’s negotiation team, telephoned Maulana Fazl and urged him to find an amicable solution to all issues. He said they were ready for all possible cooperation for peaceful resolution of the matter.

While Chaudhry Shujaat, in his conversation, felicitated Maulana Fazl on “stealing the show”. “Two major opposition parties have accepted you [Fazl] as [their] leader,” he said in a veiled reference to the PML-N and the PPP. The PML-Q leader said PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif had no role in the JUI-F’s Islamabad sit-in. He said Shahbaz accidentally became the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly as the real opposition leader was Maulana Fazl. Chaudhry Shujaat asked Fazl to try to dispel the impression created by his reported controversial remarks.