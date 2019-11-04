Fazl’s threat of arresting PM through mob unconstitutional: Aitzaz

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of the PPP Senator Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the threat given by the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to arrest the prime minister through using mob was unconstitutional.“No government would be able to work in this way in future. Tomorrow, anyone will come up with a crowd of 50,000 people, threatening to arrest the prime minister,” he said talking to media.

He said even during the sit-in of 2014 by PTI and Dr Tahirul Qadri, he had opposed the ouster of the prime minister through such means. He said he was neither leaving the PPP, nor joining the PTI.

He questioned that who had given Maulana the authority of making such decisions which fell under the Rahbar Committee’s jurisdiction. He said the Maulana wanted to create anarchy in the country, adding that the JUI-F chief should adhere to the agreement he had signed with the Islamabad administration.