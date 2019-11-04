Two rockets fired in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: Two rockets fired from an unknown location landed inside a sensitive area in Landikotal subdivision of Khyber district on Sunday. However, no casualty was reported.

Official sources said that unknown miscreants fired two rockets at 3:00am from the hilltop near Hamza Baba shrine. He said one of the rockets landed near the house of one Naik Aslam while the other went off near the house of Bilal Masih. Soon after the incident, Frontier Corps personnel conducted a search operation in the area.