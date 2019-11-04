Role of ‘umpire’ in democracy

In established democracies, political parties and people always have faith in elections because of independent and powerful Election Commission, where terms like umpire does not even exist, except for in cricket.

In Pakistan, we not only lacked political maturity but also confidence and trust in each other. There are reasons why we have failed to evolve a system where all parties accept results, and move on to allow governments to complete their terms.

It is also a matter of record how politics and elections are managed in this country and despite electoral reforms not much improvement has come. Political parties are also responsible for their biased and immature approach.

The democratic tragedies are too many when it comes to politics and elections and both players and umpires are responsible. If we want to move forward, let’s accept all these facts of history. For instance, had Presidential election in the 1960 been fair, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah would have been the first woman president of Pakistan and even Bengalis would have been happy as she had won from Dhaka, too.

Had we handed over power to the majority party in 1970, and other parties had accepted it, we could have averted the tragedy of East Pakistan. Had the intelligence agencies not interfered in the 1988 and 1990 elections, we would have strengthened democracy.

Elections under martial law in itself is a joke but, 1970, 1985 and 2002 all held under the martial laws. It is also a pity that we held more LB polls under ML than under democracy for which political parties are responsible.

Secondly, there should not be any room for political engineering like the one we had witnessed before, during and after elections till the formation of governments. The institutions have to keep a check if we really want political stability.

Thirdly, there are some valid reasons also as why at times Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), despite all its powers, looked weak. One reasons been its resources which led to its dependence on the mechanism of holding and managing elections without enough capacity, which often lead to interference from outside. The ECP has to be accepted as an institution and must have all resources of even hiring thousands of people on permanent basis, which may also help many unemployed youth if it is adopted as profession and career.

The ECP should have its own machinery, manpower instead of depending on schoolteachers or holding elections under the supervision of judiciary or army, as often demanded by successive political parties. We can learn from other democracies and the ECP.

Complete empowerment of the ECP is a way forward and although time and again political parties agreed on it but, still fail to implement it and accept its role as neutral umpire.

The 18th Amendment has addressed some of these issues but the dilemma is that both the government and the opposition lacked maturity in picking the right people for the right job. Instead of looking a neutral and unbiased person, they always search for someone who is biased in their favour. The exception was in the case of Justice (retd) Fakhruddin G Ebrahim, who conducted 2013 elections, but failed on two grounds. One, he left with no other choice but to depend on the old practice and on the same institutions and secondly, despite consensus of all parties including PPP, PML-N and PTI, those who lost questioned election's fairness.

The present crisis of government and opposition failure in reaching consensus on the ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan for the last couple of months clearly reflect lack of political maturity of all sides including those on the street or in Azadi March, and those sitting at the PM, House. How can you hold elections without completion of the ECP and a more serious crisis is in offering when the sitting Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza would retire.

In the post-2014 dharna crisis, when all parties agreed on the formation of the Judicial Commission, who despite pointing out number of irregularities declared Election-2013 as by and large fair and in a way vindicated former Chief Election Commissioner Fakhruddin G Ebrahim. One thing which even Imran Khan had accepted that the man (Fakhru bhai) himself was man of integrity as even prior to accepting the post of CEC, he announced that he would quit after polls and kept his words.

There has been so much lack of confidence in each other that despite the decision of all political parties to hold elections under an interim setup, they could not even agree on neutral setup and raised questions. In 2013, the government and opposition could not even agree on an interim prime minister, and the matter was referred to the ECP.

Even the term neutrality has become subjective because the parties don't like neutral and people with independent mind. Even in the PTI's own elections in 2013, people like Justice (retd) Wajihuddin's ruling and recommendations were not accepted by the party chairman himself. Similarly, in the PPP and PML-N, we hardly have democracy within. For instance, in the PPP Karachi division election, Dr Asim was named as president when he was not even a candidate.

What happened prior to the elections and in the formation of the new government, particularly when its hung parliament, also need to be addressed. Some unusual happenings before and after elections also needed to be looked into by the ECP.

For instance, formation of Islami Jamoohri Ittehad (IJI) should have been declared void by the ECP, after the confession of former ISI chief Lt-Gen (retd) Hameed Gul, that he had formed it to block Benazir Bhutto's expected two-thirds majority.

The ECP could have also declared the election of 1990 as void at least after Supreme Court declared that it was rigged. No such notification was issued.

The ECP as umpire should also bar the role of all other umpires, who managed elections by dividing political parties, creating split or forcing leaders of parties to switch loyalties.

If one goes through the phenomena of sudden rise of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in 2018 elections, its management and allowing it to contest elections and then barring it from contesting the by-elections by the same ECP clearly showed how political parties and elections are managed in this country.

Therefore, no electoral reforms, constitutional amendments may help in future until and unless political parties repose confidence in each other. Those who called Prime Minister Imran Khan selected also need to review their own role in his selection, while who knows better than Imran Khan whether he had played his last match in 2018, with a neutral umpire or not.

The term one page to me is an undemocratic term as in democracy, all institutions come under an elected government and has to follow its directive. So, it is high time that we should accept and empower the Election Commission of Pakistan as a panel of umpires.

The writer is a senior columnist and analyst of Geo, The News and Jang. Twitter: @MazharAbbasGEO