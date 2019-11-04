Blocked capital roads irk people

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital administration has virtually locked-down fortified Diplomatic Enclave and adjoining areas where sensitive and important offices are situated in the Red Zone as huge containers have been placed on all the roads linking the area with other parts of the city and adjoining areas.

Police and Rangers also conducted flag march in the capital as part of security measures.

The measures have been put in place in the wake of ongoing sit-in of the JUI-F and its leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s threat to storm Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence. The ambassadors/high commissioners, senior diplomats and the staff of the diplomatic missions were confined to their offices/residences second day on Sunday.

The diplomatic missions have complained that they haven’t been provided any guideline for movement and dealing with the situation from the Foreign Office since they are facing difficulties in moving out and returning to their respective missions.

Officials working in the government offices and diplomatic missions who are living outside the Red Zone will have to face enormous difficulties in reaching their offices today (Monday) when they are supposed to turn up after two official holidays.

The blockade was put in place in panic on Saturday including in Banigala where Prime Minister Imran Khan has his private bungalow and the administration couldn’t brief various divisions and ministries about the arrangements properly.

The decision for extending the sit-in by the Maulana has dreaded the inhabitants of Islamabad further and sword of fear of any harsh decision by the JUI-F is hanging on their heads.