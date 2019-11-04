close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2019

‘Govt has failed to deliver’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2019

PAKPATTAN: PML-N MNA Mian Ahmad Raza Manika has said that the government has failed to deliver and provide relief to the masses.

Talking to newsmen here, he said that the government had failed in taking action against poverty, hunger and diseases.

TWO HELD WITH DRUGS: Police on Sunday arrested two drug pushers.

The police arrested Sudheer with 40 litres wine and Ejaz with 2,410 grams charas. The police have registered cases.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan