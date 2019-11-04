‘Govt has failed to deliver’

PAKPATTAN: PML-N MNA Mian Ahmad Raza Manika has said that the government has failed to deliver and provide relief to the masses.

Talking to newsmen here, he said that the government had failed in taking action against poverty, hunger and diseases.

TWO HELD WITH DRUGS: Police on Sunday arrested two drug pushers.

The police arrested Sudheer with 40 litres wine and Ejaz with 2,410 grams charas. The police have registered cases.