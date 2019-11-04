Performance of drug inspectors reviewed

FAISALABAD: A meeting of the District Quality Control Board was held here on Sunday.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali. The medical store inspection reports of drug inspectors were reviewed in the meeting.

Total 28 cases against medical stores found involved in different violations of Drug Act were examined during the meeting and hearing of pleas of medical store owners were made.

After hearing, the meeting decided to refer the cases against 12 medical stores to the Drug Court and getting the criminal cases registered against the owners of two medical stores involved in serious violations of Drug Act.

Moreover, owners of five medical stores were given warning on presenting solid pleas and proofs and nine cases were adjourned till next meeting due to non-appearance of medical store owners.

The DC also reviewed the performance of the drug inspectors and directed them for accelerating the drive against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs.

He said that stern action should be taken against the quacks playing with the health of the people.

He directed for sealing the medical stores immediately involved in the sale of spurious medicines.

The DC strictly warned that no complaint of sale of spurious drugs should be reported in the district and drive against drug mafia should be made result-oriented. ADCG Mian Aftab, Deputy District Prosecutor Sajeela Nazeer, Dr Bilal, Dr Siddique, Ghulam Sabir and others were also present.