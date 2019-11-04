SNGPL cuts 2,100 illegal gas connections in KP

PESHAWAR: The task force teams of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) along with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and local police conducted raids in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and cut over 2,100 illegal gas connections and registered cases against the accused.

According to the SNGPL spokesperson, during the anti-theft operations in Peshawar and surroundings, the task force teams disconnected 23 illegal gas connections of tandoors, hotels, wedding halls and power generation units.

He said that raids were conducted at various localities of Peshawar, including Achini, Sufaid Dheri, Sarband, Sangu, Pishtakhara, Landi Akhoon Ahmad, Landi Arbab, Achar, Bahadur Killay, Ahmadkhel, Bazidkhel, Kagawala, Marozai, Garhi Naib Khan, Badaber, Urmar, Phandho, Chamkani, Jhagra, Wadpaga, localities on Dilazak Road, Charsadda Road and surroundings.

The teams disconnected 16870 feet illegal gas pipeline networks, 1780 illegal gas connections and 970 tampered gas meters. Eleven

cases were lodged in various police stations against 74 accused under gas theft control and recovery Act-2016.

The task force teams, he added, also disconnected illegal gas pipeline networks from various privately developed housing schemes on the Dilazak Road and the Charsadda Road in Peshawar.

Meanwhile, during the gas anti-theft operations in Charsadda, the SNGPL task force teams disconnected 171 illegal gas connections, 412 tampered gas meters from the mini-industrial state in Matta Mughalkhel, Rajjar, Taurangzai, Daulatpura, Sherpao and adjacent localities.

The authorities registered cases against the accused at various police stations of Charsadda. The SNGPL task force teams also carried out raids in Karak and cut 20 direct bypasses of plaster of Paris factories, six commercial gas connections of hotels and power generation units.

He said that 26 First Information reports (FIRs) were lodged by police against the owners of these plaster of Paris factories and commercial units.

The action was also taken against the gas thieves in Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat and Bannu. Up to 291 direct gas lines and 632 tampered meters were removed and 29 FIRs were lodged against the accused.