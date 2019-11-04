close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
Shahbaz calls important PML-N meeting today

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has called an important meeting of the party today (Monday) in which the ongoing political situation of the country would be discussed and the post-Azadi March scenario will also be reviewed.

The development comes after the two-day ultimatum that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave to Prime Minister Imran nears its end on Sunday.

The JUI-F chief had urged the prime minister to resign, stating that the government did not have its writ over Pakistan anymore.

Sources claimed that the PML-N meeting will focus on Fazl's demands after the ultimatum ends.

The meeting will be attended by Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanvir, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and other senior leaders of the party.

