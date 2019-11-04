Pakistan rejects Indian political maps

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sunday rejected outright New Delhi’s decision to change the political maps of India, issued by the Home Ministry on November 2, displaying Jammu and Kashmir region and seeking to depict parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir within the territorial jurisdiction of India.

“This is incorrect, legally untenable, void and in complete violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions. Pakistan rejects these political maps, which are incompatible with the United Nations’ maps,” the Foreign Office announced.

After the annexation of IOK on August 5 under Article 370, India has redrawn the map showing areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir inside Ladakh unlike in the past when it was outside OJK.

“We reiterate that no step by India can change the “disputed” status of Jammu and Kashmir recognized by the United Nations. Such measures by the Government of India cannot prejudice the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir”, added the statement. Pakistan says it will continue supporting the legitimate struggle of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for exercising their right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.