Yasir hopes to shine in Aussie Tests

ISLAMABAD: Leg-spinner Yasir Shah hoped to carry his first-class form into the Test series against Australia.

Talking to ‘The News’ ahead of the departure to Australia, Yasir said he wanted to carry his Quaid-e-Azam Trophy performance to the Test series. “I am hopeful that the form I am in would be seen there in Australia. If you are in rhythm, it is always easier for you to take and earn wickets no matter how tough the opposition is,” he said.

With 21 wickets Yasir is currently leading the chart in the Trophy. “I have bowled some good long spells in the Trophy and I think that would help me a lot during the tour. Performing well against powerful teams like Australia has always been my effort and I hope to achieve that target,” Yasir said.

The leg-spinner said he had last year experience of playing in the Big Bash League. “Australian conditions are not new to me. The only difference is this time around I would know much better as what to do on the bouncy Australian tracks.”

The 10 leading cricketers are to leave Monday to join others at Perth for the two-match Test series starting with the opening Test in Brisbane from November 21.

At the conclusion of the T20 series on November 8, the players will travel to Perth (Western Australia) to play one side match.

The 10 Perth-bound cricketers namely Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Imran Khan Senior, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah will leave the National Cricket Academy for the Allama Iqbal International Airport today (Monday).