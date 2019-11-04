Quaid Trophy Grade II: Northern post big total against Sindh

Middle-order batsman Sarmad Bhatti smashed an unbeaten 171 off 218 balls as Northern posted a first innings score of 386-7 against Sindh at the State Bank Stadium in Karachi on the first-day of the seventh-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade II matches on Sunday.

The left-handed Sarmad who came into bat with his team three down for 54 added 148 runs for the fourth wicket with Shoaib Ahmed Minhas (83 off 132 balls). He cut loose in the later stages, Sarmad hit a total of 11 fours and nine sixes in his innings that helped Northern post a formidable first innings score. Shehzad Azam (43 off 38 balls) added 94 runs for the seventh wicket with Sarmad before the Northern innings came to a close. Sindh in reply were 26 for no loss when stumps were drawn for the day.

The match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab started late due to rain and wet outfield delays.

Batting first, Southern Punjab managed 127-3 in 39 overs when stumps were drawn for the day. Mohammad Umair scored an unbeaten 60 off 115 balls while opener Zeeshan Ashraf made 50 runs with the help of six fours and two sixes. Muhammad Ilyas took two wickets.

Meanwhile, the match between Central Punjab and Balochistan has been rescheduled and will now start from Monday at Itefaq Cricket Ground in Lahore.

Scores in brief: At State Bank Stadium, Karachi: Northern 368-7 in 83 overs (Sarmad Bhatti 171 not out, Shoaib Ahmed 83, Shehzad Azam 43; Jahid Ali 2-25) v Sindh 26-0 in nine overs.

At Hayatabad Sports Camp, Peshawar: Southern Punjab 127-3 in 39 overs (Mohammad Umair 60 not out, Zeeshan Ashraf 50; Mohammad Ilyas 2-34) v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.