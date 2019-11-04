close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
AFP
November 4, 2019

Senior police officer shot dead in Moscow

World

AFP
November 4, 2019

MOSCOW: A senior Russian police officer was one of two men shot dead in a Moscow street on Saturday, city officials said. According to one media report, the officer had already survived a previous attempt on his life -- and the second victim was his brother.

"An unknown person fired on two men in the west of the capital, one of whom was the director of the anti-extremism centre for the Republic of Ingushetia," the Moscow investigative committee said in a statement. Both men died on the spot and investigators were checking surveillance cameras in the area, the statement added. The TASS news agency, citing police sources, said the slain officer was Ibragim Eldzharkiev and the second victim his brother.

