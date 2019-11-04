Schools, clinics shut as strike hits UN Palestinian agency in Jordan

AMMAN: Thousands of employees of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees went on strike in Jordan on Sunday, shutting schools and health centres that provide services for more than two million people.

The strike demanding pay rises is being observed by around 7,000 workers, UNRWA spokesman Sami Mshamsha said, and comes as the agency faces an unprecedented financial crisis.

The agency runs 169 schools in the kingdom -- where some 120,000 students are enrolled -- as well as a faculty of science and educational arts, 25 primary healthcare centres and other services.