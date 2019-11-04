Pope urges Catholics to pray for Ethiopia

VATICAN CITY: Catholic Pope Francis said on Sunday he was hurt by recent violence against Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia and urged people to "pray for all the victims of violence there".

"I am pained by the violence that Christians of the Orthodox Tewahedo Church in Ethiopia have suffered," the pontiff declared on Saint Peter´s Square in Rome. The pope expressed solidarity with the Ethiopian church´s patriarch Abuna Matthias before urging those present and abroad to pray for all of the victims.