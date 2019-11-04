close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 4, 2019

Pope urges Catholics to pray for Ethiopia

World

AFP
November 4, 2019

VATICAN CITY: Catholic Pope Francis said on Sunday he was hurt by recent violence against Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia and urged people to "pray for all the victims of violence there".

"I am pained by the violence that Christians of the Orthodox Tewahedo Church in Ethiopia have suffered," the pontiff declared on Saint Peter´s Square in Rome. The pope expressed solidarity with the Ethiopian church´s patriarch Abuna Matthias before urging those present and abroad to pray for all of the victims.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World