At least 17 dead in Nepal bus accident

KATHMANDU: At least 17 people, including seven children, died when a crowded bus swerved off the road and plunged into a river in central Nepal on Sunday, officials said. The bus skidded off the road in Sindhupalchowk district, northwest of the capital Kathmandu, and plunged 50 metres (165 feet) down into the Sunkosi River. "So far, 17 people have been confirmed dead and another 50 are injured," district official Goma Devi Chemjong told AFP, adding that 48 others, including the driver, were injured and undergoing treatment.