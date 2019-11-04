close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
November 4, 2019

Gang busted

Peshawar

TOBA TEK SINGH: Police on Sunday arrested seven members of an inter-district cattle lifting gang and recovered stolen animals from them.

The district police spokesperson Attaullah told that Sadar police team headed by deputy superintendent of police Naeem Aziz Sindhu arrested the gang members, including Muhammad Yar of Depalpur, Kihizar, Mazhar and Ramzan of Pakpattan, Sarwar of Faisalabad, Shahbaz of Chak 360/GB and Shafi of Chak 336/GB.

