Mon Nov 04, 2019
BR
Bureau report
November 4, 2019

Hashish smuggling bid foiled at airport

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The authorities at the Bacha Khan International Airport on Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle hashish abroad and arrested two passengers leaving for Sharjah, officials said.

The officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force while checking the luggage of two passengers recovered 1050 grams of hashish that was being smuggled to the United Arab Emirates. Two passengers Shah Sawar and Waheedullah were arrested and a case lodged against them.

