Law officer awarded for reclaiming land

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has awarded appreciation certificate to a senior law officer of the provincial Law Department for his role in reclamation the state land from encroachers in Dera Ismail Khan division.

The certificate was given to Farhaj Sikander during a ceremony arranged at the Commissioner’s Office. Dera Ismail Khan Commissioner Javed Khan Marwat gave away the certificate to the law officer. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair Khan and other senior officials of the civil administration were present as well.

Thousands of acres of state land owned by various departments of KP and the Centre, worth billions of rupees, has been retrieved in the region.