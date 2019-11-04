close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
Bureau report
November 4, 2019

Two minors hit by rickshaws

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 4, 2019

PESHAWAR: A speedy auto-rickshaws hit two minors in Mathra on Sunday.

An official said that two auto-rickshaw drivers were carrying families for some function when they started racing to overtake each other.

During the race, an official said, the vehicles hit a minor girl Aisha and a boy Hammad. Both were shifted to hospital where the condition of Aisha was said to be critical. Police arrested both the rickshaw drivers.

