Vendors continue overcharging in Sunday bazaars

LAHORE: Prices of majority of seasonal vegetables have decreased this week but its impact is not witnessed by the consumers due to massive overcharging by the sellers in the absence of any check and balance and non-existence of government writ to control the prices.

The official price lists was not implemented in letter and spirit by the elected representatives. This week the prices of majority of vegetables have declined after almost more than two months of escalating trend. However, issue of unavailability of number of vegetables and fruits at official rates and overcharging on majority of items persisted.

The price of potato soft skin was further gained by Rs 5 fixed at Rs 38 to 52 per kg, not available there, and potato sugar free fixed at Rs 28 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs 52 per kg as market committee issued this rate to it while potato store was fixed at Rs 16 to 22 per kg. Official price of onion was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs 55 to 58 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs 58 per kg.

The price of tomato was further gained by Rs 30 per kg, fixed at Rs 120 to 125 per kg, mixed sold at Rs 125 per kg. Garlic local was reduced by Rs 70 per kg, fixed at Rs 157 to 168 per kg, sold at Rs 220 per kg, garlic Chinese stable at Rs 230 to 238 per kg, sold at Rs 280 per kg, garlic Harnai was gained by Rs 27 per kg, fixed at Rs 207 to 212 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg. Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs 53 per kg, fixed at Rs 335 to 342 per kg, sold at Rs 400 per kg.

Brinjal was reduced by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 28 to 30 per kg. Cucumber farm was reduced by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 46 to 48 per kg, sold at Rs 70 per kg. Biter gourd was also declined by Rs 47 per kg, fixed at Rs 47 to 49 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg. Spinach was reduced by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at Rs 18 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs 25 per kg.

Zucchini local was fixed at Rs 51 to 53 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. The price of lemon Chinese fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. Cauliflower was reduced by Rs 22 per kg, fixed at Rs 37 to 39 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs 50 to 52 per kg, not sold there. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg and pumpkin long was sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Luffa was reduced by Rs 23 per kg, fixed at Rs 41 to 43 per kg, not sold there. Lady finger was reduced by Rs 16 per kg, fixed at Rs 52 to 54 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. Arum was reduced by Rs 11 per kg, fixed at Rs 65 to 68 per kg, not sold on account of pricing. Green chili price was reduced by Rs 45 per kg, fixed at Rs 130 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg. Capsicum gained by Rs 84 per kg, fixed at Rs 255 to 26 per kg, not sold there.

Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per kg, not sold and carrot local fixed at Rs 42 per kg, sold at Rs 45 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs 60 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg. Beans were fixed at Rs 71 to 74 per kg, sold at Rs 320 per kg.

Methi was fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per kg with a reduction of Rs 10 per kg. Turnip was declined by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 36 to 38 per kg, sold at Rs 40 per kg. Mustard leaves were reduced by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 18 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs 25 per kg. Mongray was fixed at Rs 85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg. Radish was fixed at Rs 12 to 13 per kg, sold at Rs 30 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 40 to 122 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs 90 to 120 per kg and A-grade was sold at Rs 140 to 150 per kg. The price of Banana A-category was fixed at Rs 55 to 57 per dozen and B-category was fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per dozen, sold at Rs 55 per dozen, while A-category was not available. Sweet fruit was fixed at Rs 120 to 125 per dozen, not sold there. Papaya was fixed at Rs 100 to 104 per kg, not sold there. Pomegranate Bedana was fixed at Rs 240 to 247, sold at Rs 300 per kg, Pomegranate khandari was fixed at Rs 131 to 148 per kg sold at Rs 150 to 180 per kg. Grapes tofi was fixed at Rs 128 to 135 per kg, not sold, Grapes sunderkhani rates were fixed at Rs 150 to 185 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg and Grapes Gola at Rs 92 to 118 per kg, sold at Rs 130 per kg. Peer was fixed at Rs 67 to 70 per kg, not sold there. Guava was fixed at Rs 44 to 46 per kg, not sold there, outside sold at Rs 100 per kg. Persimmon was fixed at Rs 51 to 80 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg. Sweet potato was fixed at Rs 40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg.