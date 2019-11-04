close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
November 4, 2019

Tableeghi Ijtema concludes

Peshawar

November 4, 2019

LAHORE: The first phase of Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema concluded here on Sunday with special prayers for the country and Muslim Ummah besides Kashmir and Palestine issues.

The concluding prayer (Dua) was offered by Maulana Ibrahim and after it participants returned homes.

The three-day Ijtema started on October 31 after Asr prayer and thousands of people from Lahore, Peshawar, Multan and Quetta divisions participated in the congregation. Noted religious scholars from different countries addressed the gathering.

Special arrangements, including security, had been made by the administration. It is pertinent to mention here that the second phase of Ijtema will start on November 7 which will conclude on November 10.

