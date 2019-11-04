ANP hits back at Firdous Ashiq Awan for graft charges

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) spokesperson Zahid Khan on Sunday likened the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, to the Rabri Devi of India.

Through a statement, he alleged that Rabri Devi had been involved in corruption in India while Firdous Ashiq Awan in Pakistan. He said that she should apologise to the nation over her corruption, alleging that the National Accountability Bureau had been saying that the bureau had cases against her. Instead, he said she was hurling allegations at others to hide her corruption. The ANP spokesperson said that Firdous Ashiq Awan had been part of the Musharraf regime and Pakistan People’s Party government while Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry was part of PPP, PML-Q and now the PTI government. Zahid Khan said that the ANP leaders had fought against British Imperialism and had won freedom from the British Raj while, he alleged, the father of the incumbent prime minister was sacked from government service on corruption charges. He advised the ministers to refrain from accusing others of wrongdoings as they themselves were involved in corruption and other wrongful activities.

Students’ installation ceremony arranged

The Beaconhouse School System (BSS), Frontier Campus and girls branch once again arranged the students’ installation ceremony. Professor Dr Ghulam Qasim Marwat and Cluster Convener of BSS, Peshawar chapter, Mohammad Sohail were the chief guests. The students were installed in two groups. They were given badges by the chief guest while the senior headmistress of Frontier Campus administered them the oath. The event was aimed at learning the discipline, leadership and teamwork to the students. Different activities of the four houses help the students to learn about own talents, interests, strengths and limits. Parents of the students were present on the occasion.

MoU signed to serve thalassemia patients

The Frontier Foundation Welfare Hospital has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gulbahar Lines Club to serve people suffering from thalassemia.

As per a press release, a function in this regard was arranged and attended by the office-bearers and representatives of both the organisations.

The MoU was signed by the foundation hospital’s head Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem and club president Muhammad Athar Siddique.

The speakers chalked out a future course of action for the collection of blood for thalassemia patients by holding blood donation camps and seminars.

They said both the organisations would jointly run campaigns and arranged seminars to raise awareness among people about the prevention and treatment of the disease.

Two women among 3 shot dead

Three members of a family, including two women, were shot dead inside their house in Badber on Sunday, officials said.

An official said that armed men broke into the house of one Rahmeen Khan of Hangu presently living in Badber and opened fire.

Two women Ruqayya (22), Yasmin (19) and one Mohammad Saud were killed in the firing.

Police lodged a case on the complaint of the head of the family, Rahmeen Khan against their rivals Mian Deen, Waqif Khan and others from Hangu. Police said both the parties had a property dispute.