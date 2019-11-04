Teachers honoured

Rawalpindi :A ceremony was held in honour of the teachers performing duty at the Sports Festival organised by IFC Pakistan, a representative of Rawalpindi Private Schools, says a press release.

The ceremony was chaired by IFC Pakistan President Chaudhry Muhammad Taib, General Secretary Naseer Ahmad Janjua, Special Member Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Islamabad, Nasir Mahmood. Chaudhry Muhammad Taib from Shining Star School, Nasir Ahmad Janjua from Pakland School and College, Nasir Mahmood from Nasir Foundation School and College, Syed Ishtiaq Hussain Shah, Principal of Glorious School, Blue Star School Principal Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, HC Syed Muhammad Shahid Ali from S School, Mohammed Iqbal from Pakistan International School, Mohammad Asif from City English School, Mohammed Niaz from Rising Star School, Mahmud Niazi from Capri Hansio School, Mohammed Yunus Kayani from Aldi Model School, Capri Hansio Girls School Principal Malik Nur Hussain participated with the teachers.

Addressing the ceremony, President of IFC Pakistan Chaudhry Muhammad Tayeb said that all the teachers who have performed duty at the sports festival deserve the congratulations, which has been a great programme thanks to their hard work. IFC Pakistan organised the best sports programme. At the end of the ceremony, certificates were distributed to all duty-performing teachers at the Sports Festival.

Addressing the function, General Secretary IFC Pakistan Naseer Ahmed Janjua said that the special event was organised at the Sports Festival organised by IFC Pakistan, which made the event a success.